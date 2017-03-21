Top Stories
Jenny Slate Speaks Candidly About Chris Evans Relationship & Breakup

DWTS' Bonner Bolton Speaks About That Now-Viral Moment Where He Touched Sharna Burgess

Justin Bieber Gets New Tattoo of Giant Eagle Across Chest

Vanessa Grimaldi...Actress! Find Out About Her Past Acting Career!

Tue, 21 March 2017 at 5:27 pm

Anna Wintour's Daughter Bee Shaffer Is Engaged to Francesco Carrozzini!

Bee Shaffer is engaged to marry renowned photographer Francesco Carrozzini!

Bee is the daughter of Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and Francesco is the son of the late Vogue Italia editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani, so this is a match made in fashion heaven.

The couple has been very private about their relationship and rumors that they were dating first surfaced last fall when Bee attended a screening of Francesco‘s movie about his mother, Franca: Chaos & Creation.

Bee is a segment producer for Late Night with Seth Meyers and Francesco is a celebrated fashion photographer and film director.

Last year when Franca passed away, Anna wrote a touching tribute to her longtime friend.
