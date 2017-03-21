Anna Wintour's Daughter Bee Shaffer Is Engaged to Francesco Carrozzini!

Bee Shaffer is engaged to marry renowned photographer Francesco Carrozzini!

Bee is the daughter of Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and Francesco is the son of the late Vogue Italia editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani, so this is a match made in fashion heaven.

The couple has been very private about their relationship and rumors that they were dating first surfaced last fall when Bee attended a screening of Francesco‘s movie about his mother, Franca: Chaos & Creation.

Bee is a segment producer for Late Night with Seth Meyers and Francesco is a celebrated fashion photographer and film director.

Last year when Franca passed away, Anna wrote a touching tribute to her longtime friend.