Ansel Elgort Channels Ryan Gosling While Covering 'City of Stars' From 'La La Land'! (VIDEO)

Ansel Elgort is channeling Ryan Gosling in his latest music cover!

The 23-year-old actor and singer took to his Instagram today (March 21) to share a video of himself covering “City of Stars” from La La Land.

Ansel also showed off his piano playing skills as he covered the song from the hit film.

In La La Land – which was nominated for over 14 Academy Awards – Ryan performs “City of Dreams” and Ansel does a pretty spot on cover of the song!

