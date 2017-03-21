Top Stories
Tue, 21 March 2017 at 10:37 am

Arnold Schwarzenegger Mocks Donald Trump on Twitter, Keeps Their Feud Going - Watch Now

Arnold Schwarzenegger Mocks Donald Trump on Twitter, Keeps Their Feud Going - Watch Now

Arnold Schwarzenegger is keeping his feud with Donald Trump alive on Twitter – this time by mocking his approval ratings.

“Oh, Donald, the ratings are in, and you got swamped. Wow. Now you’re in the thirties? But what do you expect?” Arnold said in the video. “I mean, when you take away after-school programs from children and Meals on Wheels from the poor people, that’s not what you call ‘making America great again.’”

He then challenged Trump to something: visiting a Washington D.C. middle school.

“Let me give you some advice,” Arnold continued. “Go to a middle school, to Hart Middle School right in Washington, six miles away from the White House. I’ll take you there, so you can see the fantastic work that they’re doing for these children.”
