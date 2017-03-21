Top Stories
Tue, 21 March 2017

Ashley Graham Does a Sexy Photo Shoot on the Beach!

Ashley Graham Does a Sexy Photo Shoot on the Beach!

Ashley Graham is totally rocking this photo shoot.

The 29-year-old model was seen on the beach in the Florida Keys on Tuesday (March 21) rocking a swimsuit, as well as a pencil skirt and bra for the photos.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashley Graham

Ashley recently discussed her body and said, “I look in the mirror and do affirmations . . . ‘You are bold. You are brilliant. You are beautiful.’ If my lower pooch is really popping out that day, I look at it and say, ‘Pooch, you are cute!’ . . . Words have power, and if you are going to use your words negatively, then that is exactly what is going to happen in your life.”
