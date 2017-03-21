Ben Affleck Braves the Rain While Taking on Dad Duties

Ben Affleck is back to business after completing treatment for alcohol addiction.

The 44-year-old actor was spotting taking on some dad duties on Tuesday (March 21) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Ben braved the rain as he arrived at school to pick up his daughters, eight-year-old Seraphina and 11-year-old Violet (not pictured).

Earlier in the day, Ben was spotted keeping it casual while running errands around town.

We’re glad to see Ben looking happy and healthy after his time in rehab!