Top Stories
Jenny Slate Speaks Candidly About Chris Evans Relationship &amp; Breakup

Jenny Slate Speaks Candidly About Chris Evans Relationship & Breakup

DWTS' Bonner Bolton Speaks About That Now-Viral Moment Where He Touched Sharna Burgess

DWTS' Bonner Bolton Speaks About That Now-Viral Moment Where He Touched Sharna Burgess

Justin Bieber Gets New Tattoo of Giant Eagle Across Chest

Justin Bieber Gets New Tattoo of Giant Eagle Across Chest

Vanessa Grimaldi...Actress! Find Out About Her Past Acting Career!

Vanessa Grimaldi...Actress! Find Out About Her Past Acting Career!

Tue, 21 March 2017 at 8:55 pm

Ben Affleck Braves the Rain While Taking on Dad Duties

Ben Affleck Braves the Rain While Taking on Dad Duties

Ben Affleck is back to business after completing treatment for alcohol addiction.

The 44-year-old actor was spotting taking on some dad duties on Tuesday (March 21) in Santa Monica, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Affleck

Ben braved the rain as he arrived at school to pick up his daughters, eight-year-old Seraphina and 11-year-old Violet (not pictured).

Earlier in the day, Ben was spotted keeping it casual while running errands around town.

We’re glad to see Ben looking happy and healthy after his time in rehab!
Just Jared on Facebook
ben affleck braves the rain to take on dad duties 01
ben affleck braves the rain to take on dad duties 02
ben affleck braves the rain to take on dad duties 03
ben affleck braves the rain to take on dad duties 04
ben affleck braves the rain to take on dad duties 05

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Ben Affleck

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ellen DeGeneres' mansion is on the market for $45 million! - TMZ
  • Paris Jackson isn't heading to KUWTK - Gossip Cop
  • Justin Bieber has a massive new tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian recounted her terrifying Paris robbery - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez is keeping quiet about her relationship - Lainey Gossip
  • Bella Heathcote is engaged! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here