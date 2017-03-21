Caitlyn Jenner Grabs Dinner with a Friend in Malibu

Caitlyn Jenner arrives in her purple Porsche for dinner at Nobu restaurant on Monday night (March 20) in Malibu, Calif.

The 67-year-old TV personality looked pretty in a gray cardigan and beige heels as she arrived at the restaurant with a female friend.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Caitlyn Jenner

Earlier that day, Caitlyn was spotted fueling up on her morning coffee as she ran some errands around town.



Caitlyn‘s memoir The Secrets of My Life is set to hit bookshelves on April 25.