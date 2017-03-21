Top Stories
Jenny Slate Speaks Candidly About Chris Evans Relationship &amp; Breakup

Jenny Slate Speaks Candidly About Chris Evans Relationship & Breakup

DWTS' Bonner Bolton Speaks About That Now-Viral Moment Where He Touched Sharna Burgess

DWTS' Bonner Bolton Speaks About That Now-Viral Moment Where He Touched Sharna Burgess

Justin Bieber Gets New Tattoo of Giant Eagle Across Chest

Justin Bieber Gets New Tattoo of Giant Eagle Across Chest

Vanessa Grimaldi...Actress! Find Out About Her Past Acting Career!

Vanessa Grimaldi...Actress! Find Out About Her Past Acting Career!

Tue, 21 March 2017 at 7:30 pm

Charlie Hunnam Keeps Up His Fitness with a Hike at Runyon

Charlie Hunnam Keeps Up His Fitness with a Hike at Runyon

Charlie Hunnam heads to his favorite hiking spot, Runyon Canyon, to get in a workout on Monday (March 20) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old actor kept a low profile with his gray beanie and sunglasses. He wore one of his favorite pairs of capri sweatpants for the hiking session.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charlie Hunnam

Charlie, who is promoting his upcoming movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, recently spoke out about why he is a germaphobe and there’s a disturbing reason for it!
Just Jared on Facebook
charlie hunnam keeps up his fitness runyon 01
charlie hunnam keeps up his fitness runyon 02
charlie hunnam keeps up his fitness runyon 03
charlie hunnam keeps up his fitness runyon 04
charlie hunnam keeps up his fitness runyon 05

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Charlie Hunnam

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ellen DeGeneres' mansion is on the market for $45 million! - TMZ
  • Paris Jackson isn't heading to KUWTK - Gossip Cop
  • Justin Bieber has a massive new tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian recounted her terrifying Paris robbery - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez is keeping quiet about her relationship - Lainey Gossip
  • Bella Heathcote is engaged! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Succubus

    Hottie!

  • Nostalgia

    He’s a very handsome guy and probably the only reason to watch King Arthur.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here