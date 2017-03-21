Charlie Hunnam Sticks Out His Tongue to Taste the Rain

Charlie Hunnam rests against the side of the Thai restaurant Night + Market while waiting for a friend on Tuesday afternoon (March 21) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 36-year-old actor was seen sticking out his tongue and catching a drop of the rain during a dreary afternoon in L.A.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charlie Hunnam

Charlie recently opened up about how he is a germaphobe, but he clearly isn’t afraid of getting a taste of natural water from the sky!

The day before, Charlie was seen in his workout clothes while going for a hike at the popular spot Runyon Canyon.

10+ pictures inside of Charlie Hunnam out for lunch in West Hollywood…