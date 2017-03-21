Top Stories
Tue, 21 March 2017 at 12:50 pm

Chelsea Handler Slams Eric Trump's Baby Announcement, Donald Trump Jr. Responds

Chelsea Handler Slams Eric Trump's Baby Announcement, Donald Trump Jr. Responds

Chelsea Handler took to Twitter to speak about Eric Trump‘s upcoming first child.

“I guess one of @realDonaldTrump’s sons is expecting a new baby. Just what we need. Another person with those jeans. Let’s hope for a girl,” the 42-year-old comedian wrote on Twitter. “Sorry about spelling mistake. I meant “genes,” not “jeans.” I’m a little stoned. What’s your excuse?”

Chelsea has been outspoken about Donald Trump as president, and was an avid supporter of Hillary Clinton.

Click inside to read Donald Trump Jr’s response…
