Chelsea Handler Slams Eric Trump's Baby Announcement, Donald Trump Jr. Responds
Chelsea Handler took to Twitter to speak about Eric Trump‘s upcoming first child.
“I guess one of @realDonaldTrump’s sons is expecting a new baby. Just what we need. Another person with those jeans. Let’s hope for a girl,” the 42-year-old comedian wrote on Twitter. “Sorry about spelling mistake. I meant “genes,” not “jeans.” I’m a little stoned. What’s your excuse?”
Chelsea has been outspoken about Donald Trump as president, and was an avid supporter of Hillary Clinton.
My response to @ChelseaHandler and her sick tweet targeted at our family. So much for the "tolerant left! pic.twitter.com/u8MlDZ4lDn
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 21, 2017