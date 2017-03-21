Top Stories
Tue, 21 March 2017 at 12:04 am

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Daughter Luna Says Her First Word!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Daughter Luna Says Her First Word!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are on a family trip to Marrakech and it couldn’t be any sweeter!

The couple and their almost one-year-old daughter Luna headed to the Moroccan city and have been exploring the sites!

While stopping by a restaurant, Luna even said one of her first words, which Chrissy documented on her Instagram.

“Ah!!! So many firsts,” Chrissy captioned the video where Luna sees a cat and calls it by name!

Check out the sweet video below…

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
