Tue, 21 March 2017 at 1:30 am

Cillian Murphy Gets Serious on the 'Peaky Blinders' Set

Cillian Murphy Gets Serious on the 'Peaky Blinders' Set

Thing look like they’re getting dramatic for Cillian Murphy on the set of Peaky Blinders!

The 40-year-old actor was spotted filming some serious scenes on the show’s set on Monday (March 20) in London, England.

While filming, Cillian ran up a street while holding a pistol and stopped to bang on the door of a house.

Peaky Blinders follows the Romani Peaky Blinders gang and their ring leader in post-war Birmingham.

The show is expected to film for the next four months, although they have not yet set a release date for the fourth season.

