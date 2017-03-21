Cillian Murphy Gets Serious on the 'Peaky Blinders' Set

Thing look like they’re getting dramatic for Cillian Murphy on the set of Peaky Blinders!

The 40-year-old actor was spotted filming some serious scenes on the show’s set on Monday (March 20) in London, England.

While filming, Cillian ran up a street while holding a pistol and stopped to bang on the door of a house.

Peaky Blinders follows the Romani Peaky Blinders gang and their ring leader in post-war Birmingham.

The show is expected to film for the next four months, although they have not yet set a release date for the fourth season.