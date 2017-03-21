Top Stories
Tue, 21 March 2017 at 10:14 am

Claire Danes Reveals Her Ideal Ending for 'Homeland'

Claire Danes Reveals Her Ideal Ending for 'Homeland'

Claire Danes waves to the crowd while arriving for her appearance on The Ellen Show, airing later today.

The 37-year-old actress went on the show and discussed the New York City winter with her dog. She also spoke about filming the latest season of Homeland, and how she would like to see the show end.

You can catch Homeland season six on Showtime every Sunday evening – be sure to check it out!

Watch the video from Claire‘s appearance below…

FYI: Claire is wearing a Victoria Beckham dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.
