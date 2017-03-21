Dave Chappelle Shows Off His Muscles While Celebrating New Netflix Specials!

Dave Chappelle puts his biceps on display in a tank top while heading into the Peppermint Club on Monday night (March 20) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 43-year-old comedian put on a show that night while celebrating the release of his two stand-up comedy specials on Netflix.

Stevie Wonder showed up at the party and led a sing along of the songs “I’ll Take You There” and “Uptight (Everything’s Alright).”

You can see a video of the awesome moment below!