Tue, 21 March 2017 at 11:27 pm

Demi Lovato & Bea Miller Honor Elvis Duran at 'Musicians on Call' Event!

Demi Lovato & Bea Miller Honor Elvis Duran at 'Musicians on Call' Event!

Demi Lovato poses with the man of the hour, Elvis Duran, as she arrives at A Night to Celebrate Elvis Duran presented by Musicians on Call on Tuesday night (March 21) at the Edison Ballroom in New York City.

The 24-year-old entertainer took to the stage during the event to perform alongside Bea Miller and Leon Else at the charity event.

Elvis was presented with the Leadership in Music Golden Ukulele award for his decade-long commitment to the Musicians on Call charity event – which promotes the healing power of music.

