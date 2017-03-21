Top Stories
Tue, 21 March 2017 at 5:53 pm

Demi Lovato Might Be the Latest Victim of Hackers

Demi Lovato Might Be the Latest Victim of Hackers

It looks like Demi Lovato could be the latest victim hackers who are stealing celebrities private photos.

Snapshots that are rumored to be the 24-year-old singer have been circulating around the web.

Although Demi has yet to comment on the alleged photos, the leak is a complete invasion of privacy.

Several other celebs have recently been the victim of stolen photos, most recently Emma Watson, who announced she will be taking legal action against the hackers.

Pictured inside: Demi heading out of her hotel on Tuesday (March 21) during her Smurfs: The Lost Village press tour in New York City.
Photos: AKM/GSI, WENN
Posted to: Demi Lovato

