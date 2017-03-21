Ellen DeGeneres Was Hospitalized for Wine-Related Finger Injury - Watch Now!

If you tune into The Ellen Show later today, you may notice Ellen DeGeneres has an injured finger.

Well, her finger was injured due to some wine and a night out!

“So, you know how in gymnastics when you do a one-handed cartwheel and you have to spread the weight evenly between all your fingers? Well, I had two glasses of wine and fell into a door,” Ellen began her monologue. “Portia and I were coming home from a dinner party. We were at the door, the dogs were so excited to see us and I caught the lip of the top step. I was a foot away from the door and I fell into the door and it did something to my finger, I knew something was wrong.”

“My first thought was, ‘No big deal, Obama Care will cover this,’” Ellen joked with the crowd. “So, Portia drove me to the emergency room. And when I got there, of course, the receptionist had so many things for me to sign: a picture for her nephew, a T-shirt for her.”

“I dislocated my finger. That’s what they call it, which is an incorrect term because I knew where it was located. It was just wrongly located is what it was…So, do you know what they do when you dislocate your finger? It’s very technical. What they do is they take the part that’s dislocated and then they just snap it right back into place,” Ellen added.

“Before they did it, I was in incredible pain and [the nurse] said, ‘Do you want a shot?’ And I said, ‘No, I had two glasses of wine. That’s what got me into this mess in the first place.’ She meant a shot to numb my finger,” Ellen continued.

“So it was a hard weekend for me. But I put on a brave face and I made it through. And luckily my friends from Shutterfly heard my story and they love helping people out in need, so they wanted to present me with this check for $10,000, which is so nice,” Ellen joked.