'Dancing With the Stars' 2017 Week 1 Recap - See the Scores!

Orlando Bloom Goes Paddle Boarding, But Keeps His Shorts On!

Dakota Johnson Is All Smiles Alongside Her Personal Trainer

So, Who Stole Tom Brady's Jersey?

Tue, 21 March 2017 at 2:20 am

Emily Ratajkowski Bares It All in Mexican Vacation Photo!

Emily Ratajkowski looks like she’s having a seriously good time on her tropical Mexican vacation.

The 25-year-old model has been enjoying some fun in the sun and documenting the whole trip on her Instagram.

Emily shared a few bikini photos and one standout snap where she can be seen baring it all.

In the pic, Emily totally strips down and shows off her incredible figure while lounging in the water and looking towards the beach.

“La Sirena,” she captioned the pic.

Check out the sexy photo below…

