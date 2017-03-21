Evan Rachel Wood Will Direct Jenny Slate, Alison Pill, & Cynthia Erivo in New Movie!

Evan Rachel Wood is set to make her directorial debut and she has lined up an impressive cast for the film!

The movie is being billed as a “road-trip” story and Evan will also star in it with Jenny Slate, Alison Pill, and Tony winner Cynthia Erivo.

No other info about the movie has been revealed just yet, but the casting was confirmed in Vulture‘s profile on Jenny ahead of the release of her new film Gifted.

Evan recently made her directorial debut with the music video for her Rebel and a Basketcase song “Lightning Look.”