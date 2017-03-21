Gigi Hadid Poses for 'Vogue' with the Rising Stars of Broadway!

Gigi Hadid is part of a super cool new spread for Vogue magazine’s April 2017 issue that focuses on the rising male talent on Broadway!

The 21-year-old model is photographed alongside Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges, who recently wrapped a run in the Off-Broadway play Yen, and former American Horror Story actor Finn Wittrock, who is currently on Broadway in The Glass Menagerie.

Some of the other guys featured in the spread are the boys starring in the upcoming musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Mike Faist from Dear Evan Hansen, Andre Holland from the play Jitney, Lucas‘ Yen co-star Justice Smith, and Miss Saigon actor Alistair Brammer.

You can see the full spread now at Vogue.com!

FYI: Gigi and Lucas are wearing Fendi in their picture. Gigi and Finn are wearing Dolce&Gabbana in their photo.