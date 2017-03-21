Heather Morris Reveals Which 'Glee' Co-Stars Want Tickets for 'DWTS'!

Heather Morris starred on Glee for six seasons, and now, she’s speaking about which of her co-stars on the show want to come see her perform.

“I was just talking to Naya [Rivera] and she was, like, ‘Can you get me a seat? I’m so excited!’ And Kevin [McHale] was the first to be, like, ‘You’re joking! I want to come see you!’” the 30-year-old actress and entertainer told People. “So you’ll expect those two in particular, but hopefully a couple other people will be coming.”

VIDEO: Glee‘s Heather Morris Dances on ‘DWTS’ Week One with Maksim Chmerkovskiy

If you didn’t know, Heather once danced with Beyonce on her tour!

See photos from Heather’s performance on DWTS last night…