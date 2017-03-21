Jack Falahee Weighs the Negatives of Being Seen as a 'Sex Symbol'

Jack Falahee shows off his chest in these hot new photos from Fault magazine’s new issue.

Here’s what the 28-year-old How to Get Away with Murder star had to share with the mag:

On if he likes being called a “sex symbol”: No! Well, it depends [laughs]. I go back and forth on this, on one hand, it’s a great boost to my confidence but on the other hand, it’s a very vulnerable thing to be. Women live their lives being objectified and reduced to just their bodies every day and it is awful so I’ve been discussing it with the women close to me. I obviously can never understand how women can go through life that way but I can see a glimpse of what that experience might feel like and it’s not a nice one…Nine times out of ten, it’s all good fun and nice things are being said but that 10% of the time when people disregard my space or my wellbeing is not okay. People tell me “that’s what you signed up for” and I really don’t think it is! I was this chubby, awkward kid and now I’m a sex symbol with the help of great makeup and lighting experts making me look a certain way on tv and magazines.”

On his role on HTGAWM and what it taught him about the LGBTQ community: Going into this, it was never written on the page that ‘Connor Walsh is a homosexual’; so when it came to the first love scene I just thought, ‘wow this guy is willing to do whatever it takes to get ahead’ and now I know that was the heteronormativity in my mind back then that was rationalising this whole aspect of his character. I’ve grown up with friends and family who aren’t straight white males so it was important for me to do Connor’s character justice. The outpouring of love from the fans was so gratifying and humbling for me. Receiving messages from fans saying “Connor & Oliver helped me come out to my parents” is deeply rewarding and to be any small part of the courage needed to come out will forever be a blessing to me.

