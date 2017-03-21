Jake Gyllenhaal & Ryan Reynolds Got Into Trouble For Joking Around Too Much On 'Life' Set!

Jake Gyllenhaal is opening up about getting into some trouble with co-star Ryan Reynolds on the set of their upcoming film Life!

“The whole movie takes place zero gravity, you know, like we’re floating around on wires,” the 36-year-old actor explained to Jimmy Fallon while making an appearance on Monday’s episode (March 21) of The Tonight Show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jake Gyllenhaal

“So we’re being chased by an alien, it’s terrifying, but then after when we would cut we just couldn’t stop laughing and joking,” Jake added. And it was like we wasted so much money, like, literally laughing. The producers brought us aside took us in the corner!”

“We’re starting a bromance, like give us our time,” Jake continued jokingly.

Jake also talked about starring in Sunday in the Park with George.



Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds Do Not Have a Bromance

Click inside to watch the rest of Jake Gyllenhaal’s appearance on The Tonight Show…



Jake Gyllenhaal Shows Off His Tongue Twisty Broadway Musical Singing



Jake Gyllenhaal Sketches Questlove Freehand