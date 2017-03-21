James Corden Debuts 'Donald: The Musical' With Ben Platt & Abigail Spencer - Watch Here!

James Corden has unveiled his very own musical about a certain controversial politician on Monday’s episode (March 20) of The Late Late Show!

Alongside special guests: Timeless star Abigail Spencer, Dear Evan Hansen‘s Ben Platt and comedian Tim Minchin, the 38-year-old host presented Donald: The Musical, a four-minute parody of President Donald Trump and his White House staff.

The song the foursome spoofed was Matilda‘s “When I Grow Up,” which Tim wrote the music and lyrics.

Tim plays a kid version of Trump while James, Ben and Abigail join in respectively as press secretary Sean Spicer, chief White House strategist Steve Bannon and presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway.



Donald: The Musical (w/ Tim Minchin, Ben Platt & Abigail Spencer)