'Dancing With the Stars' 2017 Week 1 Recap - See the Scores!

Justin Bieber Gets New Tattoo of Giant Eagle Across Chest

Kristen Stewart Is All Cut Up on 'Underwater' Set - First Photos!

Vanessa Grimaldi...Actress! Find Out About Her Past Acting Career!

Tue, 21 March 2017 at 11:10 am

James Corden Debuts 'Donald: The Musical' With Ben Platt & Abigail Spencer - Watch Here!

James Corden has unveiled his very own musical about a certain controversial politician on Monday’s episode (March 20) of The Late Late Show!

Alongside special guests: Timeless star Abigail Spencer, Dear Evan Hansen‘s Ben Platt and comedian Tim Minchin, the 38-year-old host presented Donald: The Musical, a four-minute parody of President Donald Trump and his White House staff.

The song the foursome spoofed was Matilda‘s “When I Grow Up,” which Tim wrote the music and lyrics.

Tim plays a kid version of Trump while James, Ben and Abigail join in respectively as press secretary Sean Spicer, chief White House strategist Steve Bannon and presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway.


Donald: The Musical (w/ Tim Minchin, Ben Platt & Abigail Spencer)
Credit: Terence Patrick; Photos: CBS
Abigail Spencer, Ben Platt, James Corden, Tim Minchin

