Jeff Goldblum Steps Out with Pregnant Wife Emilie Livingston

Jeff Goldblum holds hands with pregnant wife Emilie as they leave lunch together on Monday afternoon (March 20) in Los Angeles.

The 64-year-old actor looked cool in a leather jacket as his wife put her major baby bump on full display in a black dress.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jeff Goldblum

Back in January, Emilie confirmed that she and Jeff are expecting their second child together.

Up next on Jeff‘s film slate is Thor: Ragnarok – which is set to hit in November.