Top Stories
Ashley Graham Does a Sexy Photo Shoot on the Beach!

Ashley Graham Does a Sexy Photo Shoot on the Beach!

Ryan Reynolds &amp; Jake Gyllenhaal Can't Contain Their Laughter in Hilarious NSFW Interview

Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal Can't Contain Their Laughter in Hilarious NSFW Interview

Jenny Slate Speaks Candidly About Chris Evans Relationship &amp; Breakup

Jenny Slate Speaks Candidly About Chris Evans Relationship & Breakup

Vanessa Grimaldi...Actress! Find Out About Her Past Acting Career!

Vanessa Grimaldi...Actress! Find Out About Her Past Acting Career!

Tue, 21 March 2017 at 9:53 pm

Jeff Goldblum Steps Out with Pregnant Wife Emilie Livingston

Jeff Goldblum Steps Out with Pregnant Wife Emilie Livingston

Jeff Goldblum holds hands with pregnant wife Emilie as they leave lunch together on Monday afternoon (March 20) in Los Angeles.

The 64-year-old actor looked cool in a leather jacket as his wife put her major baby bump on full display in a black dress.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jeff Goldblum

Back in January, Emilie confirmed that she and Jeff are expecting their second child together.

Up next on Jeff‘s film slate is Thor: Ragnarok – which is set to hit in November.
Just Jared on Facebook
jeff goldblum steps out with pregnant wife emilie 01
jeff goldblum steps out with pregnant wife emilie 02
jeff goldblum steps out with pregnant wife emilie 03
jeff goldblum steps out with pregnant wife emilie 04
jeff goldblum steps out with pregnant wife emilie 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Emilie Livingston, Jeff Goldblum, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ellen DeGeneres' mansion is on the market for $45 million! - TMZ
  • Paris Jackson isn't heading to KUWTK - Gossip Cop
  • Justin Bieber has a massive new tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian recounted her terrifying Paris robbery - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez is keeping quiet about her relationship - Lainey Gossip
  • Bella Heathcote is engaged! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here