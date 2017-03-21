Jennifer Garner & Josh Duhamel Begin Filming 'Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda'

Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel are back to work on the set of their new film!

The duo was spotting filming scenes for the upcoming flick Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda on Monday (March 21) in Atlanta, Ga.

The movie is based on the young adult novel of the same name by Becky Albertalli.

It follows a young gay teen as he comes out to his classmates after a an email he sends to a boy falls into the wrong hands and he’s blackmailed by the class clown.

Alexandra Shipp, Logan Miller and Nick Robinson are also set to star in the film.