Ashley Graham Does a Sexy Photo Shoot on the Beach!

Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal Can't Contain Their Laughter in Hilarious NSFW Interview

Jenny Slate Speaks Candidly About Chris Evans Relationship & Breakup

Vanessa Grimaldi...Actress! Find Out About Her Past Acting Career!

Jennifer Hudson Shows Off Some Leg While in London

Jennifer Hudson Shows Off Some Leg While in London

Jennifer Hudson is all smiles as she arrives at BBC Radio Two Studios on Monday (March 20) in London, England.

The 35-year-old entertainer looked pretty in a short, denim skirt and knee-high, suede boots as she promoted her new single “Remember Me” on the morning talk show.

Jennifer has been in London for the past few weeks, where she has been a judge on the latest season of The Voice UK.

Check out a clip below of Jennifer performing “Remember Me” during a commercial break of the show!
