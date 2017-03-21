Jennifer Hudson Shows Off Some Leg While in London

Jennifer Hudson is all smiles as she arrives at BBC Radio Two Studios on Monday (March 20) in London, England.

The 35-year-old entertainer looked pretty in a short, denim skirt and knee-high, suede boots as she promoted her new single “Remember Me” on the morning talk show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer has been in London for the past few weeks, where she has been a judge on the latest season of The Voice UK.

Check out a clip below of Jennifer performing “Remember Me” during a commercial break of the show!