Jessica Chastain Explains How She Chooses Her Roles

Jessica Chastain is all smiles while making an appearance at the Build Series on Tuesday afternoon (March 21) in New York City.

The Oscar-nominated actress was joined by her The Zookeeper’s Wife director Niki Caro for the interview.

Jessica has been doing a lot of press for her upcoming film and she recently opened up about how she chooses her roles.

“I’m drawn to characters that challenge the status quo, that challenge the expectations of what they’re supposed to be,” Jessica said in an interview with Yahoo. “Even the small supporting characters that I play in films, I just want to make sure that these women are multi-dimensinal woman, and they’re not objects of the male character, they’re subjects. They have their own stories, their own lives, their own hopes and dreams.”

“A lot of people say to me I play strong women. I think every woman is strong. I think I just choose parts that are well-written female roles,” Jessica added.