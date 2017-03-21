Jessica Chastain Says 'The Zookeeper's Wife' Is A 'Labor Of Love'

Jessica Chastain has opened up about why she decided star in The Zookeeper’s Wife, which hits theaters on Friday (March 31)!

“It’s a labor of love for me. It’s an incredible story about this great female hero that has been untold,” the Oscar-nominated actress while promoting the flick on the TODAY show, adding that the director, Niki Caro, screenwriters Angela Workman and Diane, plus the producers were all women.

“It was definitely a girls group,” Jessica added. “I was not familiar at all with it. I was shocked. But what I really loved about this story is that it showcased humanity in the time of war.”

Pictured: Jessica joining director Niki Caro at their SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations panel and screening for The Zookeeper’s Wife held on Monday (March 20) in New York City.



Jessica Chastain ‘The Zookeeper’s Wife’ Was A ‘Labor Of Love’ | TODAY