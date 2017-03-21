Joshua Jackson Bundles Up for Lunch in Rainy L.A. Weather!

Joshua Jackson holds both sides of his jacket shut while walking through the rainy weather on Tuesday afternoon (March 21) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 38-year-old The Affair actor was seen grabbing lunch at Zinque Cafe and later picked up a mystery brunette woman in his car.

The photos aren’t clear enough to get a good idea of who the woman is, but she possibly could be the mystery woman he had dinner with earlier this month in New York City!

Joshua was spotted making out with the woman during a romantic meal.