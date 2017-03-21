Julia Michaels Performs 'Issues' Live On 'The Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Rising songstress Julia Michaels made her late night television debut last night (March 20) on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter, who’s written hits for Selena Gomez (“Good For You”) Justin Bieber (“Sorry”) and Britney Spears (“Slumber Party”), hit the stage to perform her single “Issues” as the special musical guest of the evening.

“Issues” climbs to new peaks on this week’s Billboard Hot 100, it rises three spots to #24. The song ascends to #17 on Streaming Songs, #47 on Radio Songs, and it holds at #17 on Digital Song Sales – Congrats Julia!



Julia Michaels – ‘Issues’ (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)