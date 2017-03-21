Justin Bieber Gets New Tattoo of Giant Eagle on His Chest

Justin Bieber is sporting some fresh new ink!

The 23-year-old “Love Yourself” singer took to his Instagram story on Monday (March 20) to show off his brand-new tattoo of a giant eagle on his chest.

The tat is situated above Justin‘s tattoo of the word “Purpose” – his 2015 album name – and below his “Son of God” tattoo, which he got at the end of last year.

Some of Justin‘s other torso tattoos include his mom’s birth year – 1975 – in Roman numerals, a crown, cross, seagull, and the word “forgive.” (See pics of him shirtless here.)

