Tue, 21 March 2017 at 2:49 am

Justin Bieber Gets New Tattoo of Giant Eagle on His Chest

Justin Bieber Gets New Tattoo of Giant Eagle on His Chest

Justin Bieber is sporting some fresh new ink!

The 23-year-old “Love Yourself” singer took to his Instagram story on Monday (March 20) to show off his brand-new tattoo of a giant eagle on his chest.

The tat is situated above Justin‘s tattoo of the word “Purpose” – his 2015 album name – and below his “Son of God” tattoo, which he got at the end of last year.

Some of Justin‘s other torso tattoos include his mom’s birth year – 1975 – in Roman numerals, a crown, cross, seagull, and the word “forgive.” (See pics of him shirtless here.)

