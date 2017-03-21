Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless at New Zealand Bar
Justin Bieber has been having some (shirtless) fun while hanging in New Zealand!
The 23-year-old entertainer was spotted during a night out at a bar with his friend Carl Lentz on Monday (March 20) in Queenstown, New Zealand.
Later in the evening, it looks like Justin was approached by a super sweet looking grandma and the duo proceeded to dance together!
Justin gave her a hug and a kiss on the cheek before parting and shared some videos of the encounter on his Instagram.
