Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless at New Zealand Bar

Justin Bieber has been having some (shirtless) fun while hanging in New Zealand!

The 23-year-old entertainer was spotted during a night out at a bar with his friend Carl Lentz on Monday (March 20) in Queenstown, New Zealand.

Later in the evening, it looks like Justin was approached by a super sweet looking grandma and the duo proceeded to dance together!

Justin gave her a hug and a kiss on the cheek before parting and shared some videos of the encounter on his Instagram.

Check out the video below…