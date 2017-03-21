Top Stories
Tue, 21 March 2017 at 2:28 pm

Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless at New Zealand Bar

Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless at New Zealand Bar

Justin Bieber has been having some (shirtless) fun while hanging in New Zealand!

The 23-year-old entertainer was spotted during a night out at a bar with his friend Carl Lentz on Monday (March 20) in Queenstown, New Zealand.

Later in the evening, it looks like Justin was approached by a super sweet looking grandma and the duo proceeded to dance together!

Justin gave her a hug and a kiss on the cheek before parting and shared some videos of the encounter on his Instagram.

Check out the video below…

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Photos: AKM/GSI
