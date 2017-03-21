Keith Urban Once Flew to Australia to be With Nicole Kidman For Five Hours

Keith Urban did the sweetest thing for his wife Nicole Kidman when she was pregnant!

While making an appearance on pal Harry Connick Jr.‘s show, the 49-year-old country star revealed that he flew to Australia to be with her for five hours!

“I flew to Sydney once when Nic was pregnant and she was having an ultrasound and I was on tour in the states and so I just got on a plane and got down there,’ he explained.

Keith added, “I think the flight landed at 9:00AM, we went and had the ultrasound, went and had lunch and then it was a 2:00PM departure back to the states and so lunch, ultra sound and home and back on the road again.”