Top Stories
Ashley Graham Does a Sexy Photo Shoot on the Beach!

Ashley Graham Does a Sexy Photo Shoot on the Beach!

Ryan Reynolds &amp; Jake Gyllenhaal Can't Contain Their Laughter in Hilarious NSFW Interview

Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal Can't Contain Their Laughter in Hilarious NSFW Interview

Jenny Slate Speaks Candidly About Chris Evans Relationship &amp; Breakup

Jenny Slate Speaks Candidly About Chris Evans Relationship & Breakup

Vanessa Grimaldi...Actress! Find Out About Her Past Acting Career!

Vanessa Grimaldi...Actress! Find Out About Her Past Acting Career!

Tue, 21 March 2017 at 9:21 pm

Keith Urban Once Flew to Australia to be With Nicole Kidman For Five Hours

Keith Urban Once Flew to Australia to be With Nicole Kidman For Five Hours

Keith Urban did the sweetest thing for his wife Nicole Kidman when she was pregnant!

While making an appearance on pal Harry Connick Jr.‘s show, the 49-year-old country star revealed that he flew to Australia to be with her for five hours!

“I flew to Sydney once when Nic was pregnant and she was having an ultrasound and I was on tour in the states and so I just got on a plane and got down there,’ he explained.

Keith added, “I think the flight landed at 9:00AM, we went and had the ultrasound, went and had lunch and then it was a 2:00PM departure back to the states and so lunch, ultra sound and home and back on the road again.”
Just Jared on Facebook
keith urban flew australia five hours nicole kidman 01
keith urban flew australia five hours nicole kidman 02
keith urban flew australia five hours nicole kidman 03
keith urban flew australia five hours nicole kidman 04
keith urban flew australia five hours nicole kidman 05

Photos: NBC, WENN
Posted to: Harry Connick Jr, Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ellen DeGeneres' mansion is on the market for $45 million! - TMZ
  • Paris Jackson isn't heading to KUWTK - Gossip Cop
  • Justin Bieber has a massive new tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian recounted her terrifying Paris robbery - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez is keeping quiet about her relationship - Lainey Gossip
  • Bella Heathcote is engaged! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • alorwa

    it’s always nice to hear these cute stories of rich people being so “richly” romantic.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here