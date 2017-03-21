Kesha's Amended Lawsuit Rejected in Case Against Dr. Luke

Kesha has faced a major setback in her fight against Dr. Luke.

The 30-year-old singer filed an amended lawsuit in her attempt to leave her contract with the music producer. She initially accused Dr. Luke of sexual abuse and tried to leave the contract by claiming a hate crime, but the judge rejected those claims last year, according to THR.

Kesha filed a proposed counter-suit in January in which she claimed Dr. Luke‘s company breached contract and she alleged that she tried to leave her penniless. His team responded by claiming she actually owed $1.3 million in addition to failing to provide notice and the judge sided with him.

“Here, Kesha made no showing that it would have been futile to send an appropriate notice or that she was prevented from doing so,” the judge said. “Thus, Kesha may not assert a counterclaim for breach of the Prescription Agreement.”

