Tue, 21 March 2017 at 12:22 pm

Kim Kardashian Deals with Intense Aftermath of Paris Robbery - Watch Now

Kim Kardashian Deals with Intense Aftermath of Paris Robbery - Watch Now

Kim Kardashian had some trauma after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris, France, and it is all being aired on this week’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

On the episode, Kim reveals that she is unable to sleep unless there are 4 bodyguards outside her house keeping watch.

The episode also shows Kris Jenner expressing the need to heighten security for all the Kardashians. Kendall Jenner‘s stalked also plays a role in the episode.

Watch the video preview of the episode, airing on Sunday, below…
