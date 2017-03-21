Top Stories
Tue, 21 March 2017 at 8:56 am

Kristen Bell Stopped Breastfeeding For A Day So Her Cleavage Would Be Perfect In 'CHIPS'!

Some actors lose or gain weight to achieve a certain look for roles – Kristen Bell however, she stops breastfeeding.

The 36-year-old actress recently opened up about what she did to make her cleavage look bigger for her role in her upcoming film CHIPS.

“If Christian Bale can lose 250 pounds for a movie, I can keep from breastfeeding for 24 hours, I literally did not pump for a full day,” Kristen revealed (via USA Today). “I told the kids to find some other food, Daddy’s making a movie. It doesn’t feel great, let me tell you. But I was happy to have a little extra to provide for the transformation.”

Pictured: Kristen joining her hubby and co-star/director Dax Shepard and Michael Pena at the CHIPS premiere held at the Chinese Theatre on Monday (March 20) in Hollywood.

Also in attendance was stars of the flick Melissa McCarthy and husband Ben Falcone, Jessica McName, Carly Hatter, as well as Ryan Hansen, Erik Estrada, Seth Green and Clare Grant, Kaitlin Olson, Mae Whitman, and Michael‘s wife Brie Shaffer.


‘CHIPS’ Official Red Band Trailer

FYI: Kristen is wearing a Alberta Ferretti top and skirt, Neil Lane jewelry and Jimmy Choo shoes. Jessica is wearing a Balmain dress, Ethan K clutch, Stuart Weitzman shoes and jewelry by Dana Rebecca.
Credit: Apega; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Ben Falcone, Brie Shaffer, Carly Hatter, Clare Grant, Dax Shepard, Erik Estrada, Jessica McName, Kaitlin Olson, Kristen Bell, Mae Whitman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Pena, Ryan Hansen, Seth Green

