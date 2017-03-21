Lena Dunham Responds to Her Style Haters 'With Love'

Lena Dunham is totally happy with her red carpet fashion decisions and doesn’t care what critics think.

When a photo of the 30-year-old Girls actress at the Human Rights Campaign Gala Dinner was recently posted on Perez Hilton‘s site with the caption “Nice to see her trying!” (head to our gallery to see it), Lena fired back.

“I try at a lot of things,” Lena wrote in the comments section. “Mostly I try at being a writer, director, actor, activist, friend, sibling, partner, godmother…Fashion is fun but sometimes I’d rather not spend 3 hours and lots of cash I could give to charity or spend on books and food to get ready to go out.”

“There’s a lotta different ways to be a public figure and I think there’s room for us to occasionally show up in public like normal people do,” she added. “When I look at that picture you subjected to ‘caption this’ criticism, I see a day well-spent writing, reading, having tea with a friend. It’s unfortunate that the days you approve of most are the ones where I’m spending the least time on what really matters. With love, Lena.”

Perez responded, “Well said.”

Pictured: Lena sipping on a green drink while stepping out with friends on Sunday (March 19) in Los Angeles.