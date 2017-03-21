Top Stories
Ashley Graham Does a Sexy Photo Shoot on the Beach!

Ashley Graham Does a Sexy Photo Shoot on the Beach!

Ryan Reynolds &amp; Jake Gyllenhaal Can't Contain Their Laughter in Hilarious NSFW Interview

Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal Can't Contain Their Laughter in Hilarious NSFW Interview

Jenny Slate Speaks Candidly About Chris Evans Relationship &amp; Breakup

Jenny Slate Speaks Candidly About Chris Evans Relationship & Breakup

Vanessa Grimaldi...Actress! Find Out About Her Past Acting Career!

Vanessa Grimaldi...Actress! Find Out About Her Past Acting Career!

Tue, 21 March 2017 at 10:42 pm

Mahershala Ali Shares New Photo with Baby Daughter Bari!

Mahershala Ali Shares New Photo with Baby Daughter Bari!

Mahershala Ali has shared a precious photo of him with his newborn daughter Bari!

The 43-year-old Oscar-winning Moonlight actor and his wife Amatus welcomed their daughter into the world just days before the Academy Awards last month.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mahershala Ali

Mahershala‘s buff bicep is on display while he sits on a couch and holds his daughter in his lap.

“Bari x Abu 💜,” he captioned the photo. If you don’t know, Abu means father in Arabic. See the absolutely adorable photo below!

Bari x Abu 💜

A post shared by Mahershala Ali (@mahershalaali) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bari Ali, Celebrity Babies, Mahershala Ali

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ellen DeGeneres' mansion is on the market for $45 million! - TMZ
  • Paris Jackson isn't heading to KUWTK - Gossip Cop
  • Justin Bieber has a massive new tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian recounted her terrifying Paris robbery - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez is keeping quiet about her relationship - Lainey Gossip
  • Bella Heathcote is engaged! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here