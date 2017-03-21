Mahershala Ali Shares New Photo with Baby Daughter Bari!

Mahershala Ali has shared a precious photo of him with his newborn daughter Bari!

The 43-year-old Oscar-winning Moonlight actor and his wife Amatus welcomed their daughter into the world just days before the Academy Awards last month.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mahershala Ali

Mahershala‘s buff bicep is on display while he sits on a couch and holds his daughter in his lap.

“Bari x Abu 💜,” he captioned the photo. If you don’t know, Abu means father in Arabic. See the absolutely adorable photo below!