Jenny Slate Speaks Candidly About Chris Evans Relationship & Breakup

DWTS' Bonner Bolton Speaks About That Now-Viral Moment Where He Touched Sharna Burgess

Justin Bieber Gets New Tattoo of Giant Eagle Across Chest

Vanessa Grimaldi...Actress! Find Out About Her Past Acting Career!

Tue, 21 March 2017 at 2:06 pm

'My Cousin Rachel' Trailer Gives Sneak Peek at the Psychological Thriller - Watch Now!

'My Cousin Rachel' Trailer Gives Sneak Peek at the Psychological Thriller - Watch Now!

The trailer for My Cousin Rachel has arrived and it’s a psychological mind trip!

A dark romance, the film tells the story of a young Englishman who plots revenge against his mysterious, beautiful cousin, believing that she murdered his guardian. But his feelings become complicated as he finds himself falling under the beguiling spell of her charms.

Rachel Weisz, Sam Claflin, Holliday Grainger, Iain Glen, and Pierfrancesco Favino star in the film, in theaters on June 9.

Watch the trailer below, and see the poster in the gallery!
my cousin rachel trailer 01

