Nick Jonas Is Having the Best Time in Europe!

Since announcing his very own Euro trip last week, Nick Jonas has been having a blast!

The 24-year-old entertainer is taking some time off to enjoy Europe with friends and is currently in Florence, Italy!

Nick was spotted checking out the Uffizi Gallery over the weekend with his friend and hairstylist Marissa Machado.

Later that day, he took took to his Instagram to share a photo from dinner with Marissa and his friends Chris Ganter and Kevin Covert.

“This crew. This night,” he captioned the super cute photo.