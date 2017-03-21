Top Stories
Jenny Slate Speaks Candidly About Chris Evans Relationship &amp; Breakup

Jenny Slate Speaks Candidly About Chris Evans Relationship & Breakup

DWTS' Bonner Bolton Speaks About That Now-Viral Moment Where He Touched Sharna Burgess

DWTS' Bonner Bolton Speaks About That Now-Viral Moment Where He Touched Sharna Burgess

Justin Bieber Gets New Tattoo of Giant Eagle Across Chest

Justin Bieber Gets New Tattoo of Giant Eagle Across Chest

Vanessa Grimaldi...Actress! Find Out About Her Past Acting Career!

Vanessa Grimaldi...Actress! Find Out About Her Past Acting Career!

Tue, 21 March 2017 at 5:16 pm

Nick Jonas Is Having the Best Time in Europe!

Nick Jonas Is Having the Best Time in Europe!

Since announcing his very own Euro trip last week, Nick Jonas has been having a blast!

The 24-year-old entertainer is taking some time off to enjoy Europe with friends and is currently in Florence, Italy!

Nick was spotted checking out the Uffizi Gallery over the weekend with his friend and hairstylist Marissa Machado.

Later that day, he took took to his Instagram to share a photo from dinner with Marissa and his friends Chris Ganter and Kevin Covert.

“This crew. This night,” he captioned the super cute photo.

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Just Jared on Facebook
nick jonas is having the best time in europe 01
nick jonas is having the best time in europe 02
nick jonas is having the best time in europe 03

Photos: AKM/GSI
Posted to: Nick Jonas

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ellen DeGeneres' mansion is on the market for $45 million! - TMZ
  • Paris Jackson isn't heading to KUWTK - Gossip Cop
  • Justin Bieber has a massive new tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian recounted her terrifying Paris robbery - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez is keeping quiet about her relationship - Lainey Gossip
  • Bella Heathcote is engaged! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here