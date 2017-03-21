Nick Viall Is Thankful He Has Vanessa Grimaldi By His Side for 'DWTS'!

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi look so happy!

The 36-year-old reality star and his 29-year-old fiancee were seen holding hands after his Dancing with the Stars debut on Monday (March 20) in Los Angeles.

“it’s been kind of a weird transition from ending The Bachelor to starting Dancing with the Stars…Thankfully, I got Vanessa on my side. She’s been very supportive and it’s been great,” Nick told People before his DWTS debut.

Watch Nick and his dance partner Peta Murgatroyd‘s very first dance on the show if you missed it!