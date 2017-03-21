Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' 2017 Week 1 Recap - See the Scores!

'Dancing With the Stars' 2017 Week 1 Recap - See the Scores!

Justin Bieber Gets New Tattoo of Giant Eagle Across Chest

Justin Bieber Gets New Tattoo of Giant Eagle Across Chest

Kristen Stewart Is All Cut Up on 'Underwater' Set - First Photos!

Kristen Stewart Is All Cut Up on 'Underwater' Set - First Photos!

Vanessa Grimaldi...Actress! Find Out About Her Past Acting Career!

Vanessa Grimaldi...Actress! Find Out About Her Past Acting Career!

Tue, 21 March 2017 at 9:44 am

Nick Viall Is Thankful He Has Vanessa Grimaldi By His Side for 'DWTS'!

Nick Viall Is Thankful He Has Vanessa Grimaldi By His Side for 'DWTS'!

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi look so happy!

The 36-year-old reality star and his 29-year-old fiancee were seen holding hands after his Dancing with the Stars debut on Monday (March 20) in Los Angeles.

“it’s been kind of a weird transition from ending The Bachelor to starting Dancing with the Stars…Thankfully, I got Vanessa on my side. She’s been very supportive and it’s been great,” Nick told People before his DWTS debut.

Watch Nick and his dance partner Peta Murgatroyd‘s very first dance on the show if you missed it!
Just Jared on Facebook
nick viall vanessa grimaldi step out after dwts 01
nick viall vanessa grimaldi step out after dwts 02
nick viall vanessa grimaldi step out after dwts 03
nick viall vanessa grimaldi step out after dwts 04
nick viall vanessa grimaldi step out after dwts 05

Photos: AKM-GSI, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Nick Viall, Vanessa Grimaldi

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ellen DeGeneres' mansion is on the market for $45 million! - TMZ
  • Paris Jackson isn't heading to KUWTK - Gossip Cop
  • Justin Bieber has a massive new tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian recounted her terrifying Paris robbery - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez is keeping quiet about her relationship - Lainey Gossip
  • Bella Heathcote is engaged! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here