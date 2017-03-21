Noah Cyrus Got a Tattoo in Honor of Her First Single!

Noah Cyrus has some new ink and it’s in honor of her debut single “Make Me [Cry].”

The 17-year-old singer and younger sister of Miley hasn’t showed the tat off just yet but is spilling the news about it!

Noah told MTV that she got a teardrop inked on her finger to honor her waterworks-themed song.

She also revealed what tattoo she has planned next, saying, “I think I need to get a horseshoe on my finger with my mom because horses are kind of a [family] thing.”

Pictured inside: Noah looking cute in a striped sweater while heading out of the BBC Radio Two Studios on Tuesday (March 21) in London, England.