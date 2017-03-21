Olivia Wilde Sports a Baby Bump on 'Life Itself' Set
Olivia Wilde was spotted with a massive baby bump…but it’s just for a movie!
The 33-year-old actress was sporting a fake bump on the set of her upcoming film Life Itself on Monday (March 20) in New York City.
She was joined on set by her co-star Oscar Isaac and the duo could be seen sharing a kiss and admiring her baby bump.
According to Variety, the film tells a “multi-generational love story that weaves together a number of characters whose lives intersect over the course of several decades with Isaac at the center of the story.”
Also pictured: Olivia walking around the film’s set on Tuesday (March 21) in NYC.