Tue, 21 March 2017 at 8:26 pm

Olivia Wilde Sports a Baby Bump on 'Life Itself' Set

Olivia Wilde Sports a Baby Bump on 'Life Itself' Set

Olivia Wilde was spotted with a massive baby bump…but it’s just for a movie!

The 33-year-old actress was sporting a fake bump on the set of her upcoming film Life Itself on Monday (March 20) in New York City.

She was joined on set by her co-star Oscar Isaac and the duo could be seen sharing a kiss and admiring her baby bump.

According to Variety, the film tells a “multi-generational love story that weaves together a number of characters whose lives intersect over the course of several decades with Isaac at the center of the story.”

Also pictured: Olivia walking around the film’s set on Tuesday (March 21) in NYC.
Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline, SplashNewsOnline
