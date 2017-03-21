Top Stories
Jenny Slate Speaks Candidly About Chris Evans Relationship & Breakup

DWTS' Bonner Bolton Speaks About That Now-Viral Moment Where He Touched Sharna Burgess

Justin Bieber Gets New Tattoo of Giant Eagle Across Chest

Vanessa Grimaldi...Actress! Find Out About Her Past Acting Career!

Tue, 21 March 2017 at 1:32 pm

Paris Jackson Got Her Heart Broken By Zac Efron!

Paris Jackson had her first heartbreak when she was just 10-years-old!

The now 18-year-old model and actress revealed that Zac Efron totally broke her heart when he wasn’t at her stop of High School Musical tour.

“The first [concert] that I actively wanted to see was High School Musical Live,” she explained while on The Tonight Show.

But star Zac wasn’t a part of the North American tour!

“He wasn’t there. I was so bummed He was filming that movie with the horses,”she explained, referencing his flick The Derby Stallion.

Paris continued, “He was busy filming it when the tour was going on. That was the most depressing part. He wasn’t there! I was like this heartbroken 10-year-old.”

Watch the whole interview below…


Paris Jackson on The Tonight Show
Photos: NBC, Getty
