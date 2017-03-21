Top Stories
Jenny Slate Speaks Candidly About Chris Evans Relationship & Breakup

DWTS' Bonner Bolton Speaks About That Now-Viral Moment Where He Touched Sharna Burgess

Justin Bieber Gets New Tattoo of Giant Eagle Across Chest

Vanessa Grimaldi...Actress! Find Out About Her Past Acting Career!

Tue, 21 March 2017 at 1:45 pm

Prince Harry Follows In Mom Princess Diana's Footsteps With HIV Charity Visit!

Prince Harry is continuing his mission to bring awareness to those living with or affected by HIV and AIDS — an issue his mother Princess Diana also heavily supported.

The 32-year-old British royal visited three local organizations – Leicestershire Aids Support Service (LASS), Yes You Can and the Pink Lizard – on Tuesday (March 21) in Leicester, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Prince Harry

Harry‘s visit to LASS comes almost exactly 25 years after his late mother, Princess Diana, visited in November 1991. LASS provides information, advice, support and advocacy services for people who are living with or affected by HIV, and also raises HIV awareness through training and workshops.

“It shows he’s got a good heart, like his mom,” a volunteer, who recalled Diana’s visit, said of Harry’s appearance (via People).

15+ pictures inside of Prince Harry out and about in Leicester…
Credit: Joe Giddens - WPA Pool ; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Prince Harry

