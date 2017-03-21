Prince Harry Follows In Mom Princess Diana's Footsteps With HIV Charity Visit!

Prince Harry is continuing his mission to bring awareness to those living with or affected by HIV and AIDS — an issue his mother Princess Diana also heavily supported.

The 32-year-old British royal visited three local organizations – Leicestershire Aids Support Service (LASS), Yes You Can and the Pink Lizard – on Tuesday (March 21) in Leicester, England.

Harry‘s visit to LASS comes almost exactly 25 years after his late mother, Princess Diana, visited in November 1991. LASS provides information, advice, support and advocacy services for people who are living with or affected by HIV, and also raises HIV awareness through training and workshops.

“It shows he’s got a good heart, like his mom,” a volunteer, who recalled Diana’s visit, said of Harry’s appearance (via People).

