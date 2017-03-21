Top Stories
Jenny Slate Speaks Candidly About Chris Evans Relationship & Breakup

Tue, 21 March 2017 at 1:18 pm

Rafael Nadal & Enrique Iglesias Buddy Up At Tatel Miami Grand Opening!

Two of the hottest Spaniards got together last night for a big celebration!

That’s right! Professional tennis player Rafael Nadal and hit-maker Enrique Iglesias teamed up to attend the Grand Opening Celebration of TATEL Miami at TATEL Miami on Monday (March 20) in Miami Beach, Fla.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Enrique Iglesias

The upscale eatery is located at the Ritz Carlton South Beach, in the space formerly known as David Bouley Evolution.

Enrique recently announced that he’s joining forces once again with his frequent collaborator Pitbull for another joint tour – Check out all the tour dates here!
Credit: Gustavo Caballero; Photos: Getty
