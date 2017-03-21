Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' 2017 Week 1 Recap - See the Scores!

'Dancing With the Stars' 2017 Week 1 Recap - See the Scores!

Justin Bieber Gets New Tattoo of Giant Eagle Across Chest

Justin Bieber Gets New Tattoo of Giant Eagle Across Chest

Kristen Stewart Is All Cut Up on 'Underwater' Set - First Photos!

Kristen Stewart Is All Cut Up on 'Underwater' Set - First Photos!

Vanessa Grimaldi...Actress! Find Out About Her Past Acting Career!

Vanessa Grimaldi...Actress! Find Out About Her Past Acting Career!

Tue, 21 March 2017 at 9:28 am

Rihanna Goes Live on Instagram to Watch Her 'Bates Motel' Appearance - Watch Now!

Rihanna Goes Live on Instagram to Watch Her 'Bates Motel' Appearance - Watch Now!

Rihanna heads out and makes her way to Sephora on Monday evening (March 20) in New York City.

The 29-year-old entertainer made an appearance on Bates Motel that same night, and she watched herself live!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

On the show, Ri plays the role made famous by Janet Leigh in the movie Psycho. The character is killed in the shower of her hotel room by Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore).

Rihanna took to Instagram Live and watched the episode. You can check out the video below!
Just Jared on Facebook
rihanna steps out after bates motel 01
rihanna steps out after bates motel 02
rihanna steps out after bates motel 03
rihanna steps out after bates motel 04
rihanna steps out after bates motel 05

Photos: AKM-GSI, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Rihanna

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ellen DeGeneres' mansion is on the market for $45 million! - TMZ
  • Paris Jackson isn't heading to KUWTK - Gossip Cop
  • Justin Bieber has a massive new tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian recounted her terrifying Paris robbery - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez is keeping quiet about her relationship - Lainey Gossip
  • Bella Heathcote is engaged! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here