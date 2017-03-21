Rihanna Goes Live on Instagram to Watch Her 'Bates Motel' Appearance - Watch Now!

Rihanna heads out and makes her way to Sephora on Monday evening (March 20) in New York City.

The 29-year-old entertainer made an appearance on Bates Motel that same night, and she watched herself live!

On the show, Ri plays the role made famous by Janet Leigh in the movie Psycho. The character is killed in the shower of her hotel room by Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore).

Rihanna took to Instagram Live and watched the episode. You can check out the video below!