Rumer Willis Celebrates Her First 'Empire' Episode At L.A. Premiere - Watch Clip!

Rumer Willis is making her Empire debut on Wednesday’s (March 22) season three mid-season premiere on Fox!

The 28-year-old actress celebrated by hitting the red carpet last night (March 20) at the Spring premiere and special Q&A for Empire held at Pacific Theatres at The Grove in Los Angeles.

“Tonight was a dream come true. It was so much fun celebrating my first episode of @empirefox 🙌🏼,” Rumer captioned with her Instagram post. “And obsessed with this outfit.”

Also in attendance at the premiere was Rumer‘s sister Scout Willis, as well as co-stars Jussie Smollett, Serayah, Sanaa Hamri, Bryshere Y. Gray and Xzibit.

In Rumer‘s debut episode, she plays former hotshot singer Tory Ash who becomes friends with recovering Jamal (Smollett) in rehab – Watch a clip below!



Rumer Willis – ‘Empire’

FYI: Rumer is wearing a Monique Lhuillier jumpsuit, Gucci shoes, Halston clutch, Djula Jewelry, Doves by Doron Paloma diamond ring and a DVANi diamond floral ring.