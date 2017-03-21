Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' 2017 Week 1 Recap - See the Scores!

'Dancing With the Stars' 2017 Week 1 Recap - See the Scores!

Justin Bieber Gets New Tattoo of Giant Eagle Across Chest

Justin Bieber Gets New Tattoo of Giant Eagle Across Chest

Kristen Stewart Is All Cut Up on 'Underwater' Set - First Photos!

Kristen Stewart Is All Cut Up on 'Underwater' Set - First Photos!

Vanessa Grimaldi...Actress! Find Out About Her Past Acting Career!

Vanessa Grimaldi...Actress! Find Out About Her Past Acting Career!

Tue, 21 March 2017 at 10:34 am

Rumer Willis Celebrates Her First 'Empire' Episode At L.A. Premiere - Watch Clip!

Rumer Willis Celebrates Her First 'Empire' Episode At L.A. Premiere - Watch Clip!

Rumer Willis is making her Empire debut on Wednesday’s (March 22) season three mid-season premiere on Fox!

The 28-year-old actress celebrated by hitting the red carpet last night (March 20) at the Spring premiere and special Q&A for Empire held at Pacific Theatres at The Grove in Los Angeles.

“Tonight was a dream come true. It was so much fun celebrating my first episode of @empirefox 🙌🏼,” Rumer captioned with her Instagram post. “And obsessed with this outfit.”

Also in attendance at the premiere was Rumer‘s sister Scout Willis, as well as co-stars Jussie Smollett, Serayah, Sanaa Hamri, Bryshere Y. Gray and Xzibit.

In Rumer‘s debut episode, she plays former hotshot singer Tory Ash who becomes friends with recovering Jamal (Smollett) in rehab – Watch a clip below!


Rumer Willis – ‘Empire’

FYI: Rumer is wearing a Monique Lhuillier jumpsuit, Gucci shoes, Halston clutch, Djula Jewelry, Doves by Doron Paloma diamond ring and a DVANi diamond floral ring.
Just Jared on Facebook
rumer willis celebrates her first empire episode at l a premiere 01
rumer willis celebrates her first empire episode at l a premiere 02
rumer willis celebrates her first empire episode at l a premiere 03
rumer willis celebrates her first empire episode at l a premiere 04
rumer willis celebrates her first empire episode at l a premiere 05
rumer willis celebrates her first empire episode at l a premiere 06
rumer willis celebrates her first empire episode at l a premiere 07
rumer willis celebrates her first empire episode at l a premiere 08
rumer willis celebrates her first empire episode at l a premiere 09
rumer willis celebrates her first empire episode at l a premiere 10
rumer willis celebrates her first empire episode at l a premiere 11
rumer willis celebrates her first empire episode at l a premiere 12
rumer willis celebrates her first empire episode at l a premiere 13
rumer willis celebrates her first empire episode at l a premiere 14
rumer willis celebrates her first empire episode at l a premiere 15
rumer willis celebrates her first empire episode at l a premiere 16
rumer willis celebrates her first empire episode at l a premiere 17
rumer willis celebrates her first empire episode at l a premiere 18
rumer willis celebrates her first empire episode at l a premiere 19
rumer willis celebrates her first empire episode at l a premiere 20
rumer willis celebrates her first empire episode at l a premiere 21
rumer willis celebrates her first empire episode at l a premiere 22
rumer willis celebrates her first empire episode at l a premiere 23
rumer willis celebrates her first empire episode at l a premiere 24
rumer willis celebrates her first empire episode at l a premiere 25
rumer willis celebrates her first empire episode at l a premiere 26
rumer willis celebrates her first empire episode at l a premiere 27

Photos: WENN, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: bryshere y gray, empire, Jussie Smollett, Rumer Willis, Sanaa Hamri, Scout Willis, Serayah, Xzibit

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ellen DeGeneres' mansion is on the market for $45 million! - TMZ
  • Paris Jackson isn't heading to KUWTK - Gossip Cop
  • Justin Bieber has a massive new tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian recounted her terrifying Paris robbery - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez is keeping quiet about her relationship - Lainey Gossip
  • Bella Heathcote is engaged! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here