Rupert Grint Has Been Secretly Moonlighting As Ed Sheeran

Rupert Grint may have actually been Ed Sheeran this whole time!

The 28-year-old actor stopped by After Hours disguised as Ed and revealed the two entertainers are actually the same person!

Even though the video is a parody, the chaos that ensues after the revelation is pretty hilarious.

After seeing the disappointment and sadness in many of the fans, Rupert decided to go back to living life as both himself and Ed.

The sketch comes just a few weeks after Rupert shared that even celebrities mistake him for Ed and he just plays along!

Check out the entire video below…