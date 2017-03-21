Top Stories
Jenny Slate Speaks Candidly About Chris Evans Relationship &amp; Breakup

DWTS' Bonner Bolton Speaks About That Now-Viral Moment Where He Touched Sharna Burgess

Justin Bieber Gets New Tattoo of Giant Eagle Across Chest

Vanessa Grimaldi...Actress! Find Out About Her Past Acting Career!

Tue, 21 March 2017 at 8:56 pm

Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal Can't Contain Their Laughter in Hilarious NSFW Interview

Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal have been doing press for their upcoming movie Life for the past week and they just couldn’t hold back from laughing out loud during one interview!

The guys were paired up for their press junket and one of the most entertaining interviews we’ve seen was with Fox 5′s Kevin McCarthy.

After Kevin gave both actors Deadpool tie pins, they both started to place them all over their faces.

When they were asked about a continuous shot in Life, Ryan called the scene “the big one-er” and the hilarity ensued. Jake joked that “this is such a useless interview” and that the reporter has “nothing usable here,” but we disagree!


Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal interview for LIFE, DEADPOOL – UNCENSORED
